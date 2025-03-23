Spurs Outshine Stars, 110-108

March 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (20-11) claimed victory over the Salt Lake City Stars (21-12), 110-108, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Kyle Mangas led Austin with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists while Malachi Flynn added 21 points and 8 rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr. contributed with 16 points and 4 assists.

Salt Lake City shot 52.2 % from the field in the first half to take a 57-55 lead at halftime. Dereon Seabron paced the Stars with 15 points, while Mangas led the Spurs with 15. The second half featured 13 lead changes and 8 ties. Keshawn Justice's three-pointer tied the game at 108 with 35.3 seconds left but Spurs Two-Way guard David Duke Jr. tipped in the game-winner as time expired.

Max Abmas led the Stars with 24 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe posted a double-double with 22 points and 23 rebounds. Seabron finished with 20 points and 6 assists.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs travel to Memphis to face the Hustle on Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center. The game will be available to view on ESPN+.

