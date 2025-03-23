Charge Drop Home Finale

March 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Luke Travers of the Cleveland Charge goes up for a dunk(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (14-18) were defeated by the College Park Skyhawks (16-15), 120-95, in front of 4,431 at Cleveland Public Hall for the team's last home game of the 2024-25 NBA G League season.

Cleveland was led by Nae'Qwan Tomlin's 12th double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds with three steals. Eli Hughes came off the bench to score 16 points, while Luke Travers added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Moore scored 12 points off the bench in his Charge debut.

A trio of 20+ point scorers led the Skyhawks to victory today: Daeqwon Plowden scored a game-high 27 points with nine boards. Jordan Bowden hit 8-of-17 shots for 21 points to go with a pair of steals. Jarkel Joiner came off the bench to pour in 21 points for College Park in the win.

The Charge will finish their 2024-25 NBA G League season with a two-game set at the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets) beginning Friday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. Listen to Charge play-by-play Scott Zurilla call all of the action live on NEO Sports Radio on the iHeartRadio mobile app!

