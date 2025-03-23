Warriors Sign Forward Kevin Knox II to Contract

March 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have signed forward Kevin Knox II to a contract, it was announced today. Knox II previously signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors on February 19 and a second 10-day contract on March 1.

Knox II, 25, has appeared in seven games with Golden State this season, logging 28 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 51 minutes of action. The 6'7" forward played in 28 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz this season, averaging 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game, and was named NBA G League Player of the Week for the opening week of the regular season (Dec. 27-Jan. 5).

After one collegiate season at Kentucky, Knox II was drafted by the New York Knicks with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The seven-year NBA veteran has appeared in 313 games (77 starts) for the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State Warriors, with NBA career averages of 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game.

