Cleveland Charge Reveal Brand Evolution with Refreshed Logos and Marks

June 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Charge have officially introduced the franchise's most significant brand evolution in its 14-year history, including a new logo set that celebrates the franchise's connection to the Cavaliers and the one-of-a-kind aesthetics of the team's iconic home venue, Public Hall. Fans can shop a collection of new logo merchandise starting today at ChargeTeamShop.com and in-person at Center Court Pinecrest in Orange Village. In celebration of this new era of Charge basketball, Center Court Pinecrest will host a special shopping event during store hours from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, with opportunities for fans to win prizes ranging from autographed merchandise and Cavs tickets, and shop an exclusive retail collection made up of quarter zips, polos, sweatshirts, shirts, hats and novelty items. 

The Charge brand evolution is the culmination of work between the internal creative team at Rock Entertainment Group and Supper Works, a creative agency working with brands & artists through creative direction, design, brand strategy and strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to usher in a new era of Charge basketball with this bold brand evolution as we continue to witness the incredible growth of the Charge here in Cleveland," said Charge President Rocco Maragas. "Becoming part of the Northeast Ohio Community has been a source of immense pride for us. This latest chapter in our brand's journey deepens our roots in Cleveland and highlights the strength of our NBA G League partnership with the Cavaliers."

The new primary and global icons feature a Cavalier carrying a banner reading "Cleveland" designed to emphasize the "LAND". The inclusion of the "Land" moniker continues to connect the franchise to the city that has been home since its arrival in 2021. Among the brand's most significant new elements is adding a horse to the primary icon. The horse acts as a call to action, inviting fans to join the Charge as they boldly push forward into this new era of Cleveland basketball, and serves as a symbol of the Charge's support of the Cavaliers. As an additional nod to the affiliation, the inclusion of a shield represents an important motif in the Cavaliers branding history. 

"We're committed to making bold strides in the evolution of our brand - from our move to the historic Cleveland Public Hall last season to unveiling our fresh visual identity this year," said Charge Chief Marketing Officer Ben Adams. "Our goal was to evolve our brand in a way that bridges the excitement of the future with the history of our past. This new look embodies our purpose and pride - not only as the Cavaliers' developmental team, but as a franchise with its own distinct spirit and legacy."

In addition to the new marks, the team has introduced a refreshed tagline, Charge On, signaling the team's march forward into a new era of Cleveland basketball.

Additional elements of the Charge brand evolution, including new uniforms and court design, will be unveiled before the start of the 2025-26 NBA G League season.

