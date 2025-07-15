SLC Stars Unveil Rebrand

July 15, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have introduced a new era of branding, unveiling a refreshed visual identity that aligns the team's look with its NBA counterpart while honoring the legacy of the Utah Stars, a championship-winning team whose history began in 1970 in the ABA.

The rebrand includes a series of new logos and a unified color palette of Mountain Purple, Sky Blue, and Midnight Black, matching the Jazz's "Mountain Basketball" concept; an initiative that celebrates Utah's passion for basketball, its vibrant and growing community, and the influence of the state's mountainous landscape.

The reimagined primary logo is a modern interpretation of the original Utah Stars design, with the team name shooting across a purple basketball. A new secondary mark, a sleek shooting star, symbolizes the upward trajectory of G League athletes and the Stars' core role in player development. Additional marks include a circular crest and a horizontal wordmark, both built around the iconic star symbol and designed to mirror elements of the Jazz brand.

"This rebrand marks a tremendous step forward in the growth of the Stars and a deeper alignment with the Jazz," said Jonathan Rinehart, president of the Salt Lake City Stars. "The Stars live by the 'It Starts Here' motto, aiming to develop and elevate all of our players, coaches, and staff through the incredible support of the Jazz and SEG organization."

The circular and horizontal logos were created to align visually and conceptually with the Jazz's brand, reinforcing the organization's "One Team" philosophy. The Stars' new "SLC" insignia is slanted at the same 25-degree angle as the Jazz's iconic J-Note, further connecting the teams to the Salt Lake City community.

With the rebrand, the Salt Lake City Stars reaffirm their place as the foundation of future success, developing talent, fostering community, and proudly representing Utah and the local West Valley City both on and off the court.







