Harmon's 26-Point Outburst Helps Mad Ants Defeat Gold

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Indiana Mad Ants concluded the regular season campaign Saturday night against the Grand Rapids Gold (Nuggets affiliate). With a chance to potentially move up to the #4 seed in the conference, Indiana took down the Gold with a final score of 128-118. De'Vion Harmon led the way with a season-high 26 points off the bench. Cameron McGriff added 22 points in the winning effort.

Obadiah Noel scored the first points of the night for the Mad Ants. On their second possession of the evening, Noel scored on a fadeaway mid-range jumper. Next time down the floor, RayJ Dennis scored with a floater in the lane.

Halfway through the quarter, Cameron McGriff scored for Indiana. The veteran guard scored with an off-balance layup. On their next possession, Dennis scored with a turnaround jumper on the baseline.

With 1:20 on the game clock, De'Vion Harmon was fouled and scored two from the free throw line. 40 seconds later, Ishmael Lane scored with a running layup. After a turnover, Keisei Tominaga connected on a three-pointer. At the end of the first quarter, Indiana trailed 33-29. McGriff led the team with eight points in the quarter.

Dennis scored the first points of the second quarter. The two-way guard drained a field goal from downtown. After scoring 30 points on Thursday, the Illinois native started Saturday night 4-for-4 from the field. On the next possession, a defensive three seconds penalty was called, and Dennis made a free throw for Indiana.

With seven minutes left in the first half, the game was tied at 44. Indiana's next possession concluded with a floater from Dennis to regain the lead. Next time down the floor, Tominaga was fouled while shooting a three. The first-year pro made a free throw worth three points.

In the final stretch of the second quarter, McGriff knocked down a 16-foot jumper. Next time down the floor, he was fouled and made a free throw worth two points. With 24 seconds remaining, Dennis drew a foul and made a one-for-two free throw. Prior to the game clock expiring, Dennis again drew a foul and made a free throw worth two points. Indiana had a 67-60 lead at halftime. Dennis led all scorers with 18 first-half points.

McGriff scored the first points of the third quarter for the Mad Ants. On their second possession of the second half, he knocked down a fadeaway three-pointer. For McGriff, the downtown field goal gave him 17 points on the night.

Indiana had an 80-73 lead with seven minutes to go in the quarter. Following a media timeout, Harmon scored with a reverse layup. Dennis was credited with an assist on the play. Next time down the floor, Lane scored with a contested layup.

Down to 1:30 left in the third quarter, Harmon absorbed contact while scoring a layup. His field goal improved Indiana's lead to three points. Noel scored a tip-in bucket with seconds to spare on the game clock. Indiana had a 93-88 lead heading into the fourth quarter. McGriff led the team with 22 points through three quarters.

Enrique Freeman scored the first points for the Mad Ants in the fourth quarter. The two-way forward finished at the rim with a running layup. For Freeman, the field goal gave him four points on the night.

With 6:45 to go in regulation, Freeman sank downtown field goal. His field goal broke a tie and gave Indiana a 106-103 advantage. On the next possession, Freeman cleaned up a missed shot with a tip-in layup.

The Mad Ants had a 114-111 lead with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. On the next Indiana possession, Dennis missed a shot, but Freeman was fouled underneath the basket. Grand Rapids was in the bonus which sent Freeman to the free throw line. The Akron made a free throw worth two points.

Freeman increased Indiana's lead after a two-handed slam. With 1:05 remaining, the Mad Ants had a 124-116 lead. Grand Rapids used their second-to-last timeout. The Gold scored a two-point field goal on their first possession out of the timeout.

After an empty possession from the Mad Ants, Grand Rapids rushed down the floor and came up short on a three-pointer. The Mad Ants stifled the Gold down the stretch and clinched a 128-118 victory.

With losses by Greensboro and Capital City Saturday night, it is believed the Mad Ants will be the #4 seed and host a playoff game on Tuesday. The G League has not yet confirmed the final seeding for the Eastern Conference.

Notes

Final Score: 128-118

With the win, the Mad Ants finish the regular season 20-14 (26-23 overall)

Ellis, Hicks, Mathias and Okafor were all inactive

Mad Ants led 67-60 at halftime

Indiana outscored Grand Rapids 38-27 in second quarter

De'Vion Harmon: Season-high 26 points off the bench

Leading Scorer: De'Vion Harmon (26)

Leader in Rebounds: Ishmael Lane (13)

Leader in Assists: RayJ Dennis (12)

Starting Five

RayJ Dennis (2-way): 22 pts, 4 reb, 12 ast

Obadiah Noel: 12 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast

Josiah-Jordan James: 7 pts, 5 reb, ast

Cameron McGriff: 22 pts, 5 reb, ast

Enrique Freeman (2-way): 18 pts, 7 reb, ast

The NBA G League Postseason begins on Tuesday, April 1st with action between the #3, #4, #5 and #6 seeds. The #3 seed would host the #6 seed and #4 would host the #5 seed. The conference semifinal games will be played on April 3rd and 4th. Conference finals will be played on April 6th. The NBA G League Finals are a best-of-three series beginning on April 8th.

