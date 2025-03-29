College Park Skyhawks to Host 'Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Aaron's' Tonight against the Greensboro Swarm

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, will host their annual 'Fan Appreciation Night' game presented by Aaron's tonight at 6:30 p.m. when they face off against the Greensboro Swarm for the season finale.

During the game, the Skyhawks will recognize fans with a special in-game video featuring players and coaches shouting out the fan support and engagement from the 2024-25 season.

"The G League is a league of change, but our fans this year were a constant force of contagious energy this season," said Janice Koon, Vice President of G League, and NBA 2K League Operations for the Atlanta Hawks. "Our fans made Skyhawks games a unique and energetic basketball environment that our team fed off of, and they deserve all the recognition that will take place on Fan Appreciation Night."

The Skyhawks Shop will also hold multiple deals for items under $10 as part of the season finale.

To guarantee your ticket for Fan Appreciation Night, visit cpskyhawks.com/tickets.

