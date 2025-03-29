Delaware Defeats Raptors 905, 122-111

March 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release







WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (14-20) took down the Raptors 905 (13-21) 122-111 in the final game of the regular season on Saturday, March 29 at Chase Fieldhouse.

"I'm just proud of our guys to come in and play every night and just give me all that they have," head coach Mike Longabardi said.

Delaware came out of the gates hot, as they scored the game's first seven points and 14 of the first 18 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. However, the 905 didn't shy away and outscored the Blue Coats 17-9 through the final four minutes of the opening frame to trim the Coats lead to just five (37-32) entering the second. Despite the streaky shooting at the end of the quarter, Delaware connected on an astonishing 71.4 percent of its shot attempts in the first, compared to just 50 percent for Raptors.

It didn't take long for the 905 to tie it though, scoring five points within the first minute to knot the game at 37. From there, the two teams found themselves deadlocked four more times, until the 6:20 mark when Delaware regained control of the game and outscored Raptors 23-13 to close out the half and enter the locker room up 70-60, marking just the second time all season the Coats have eclipsed 70 or more points in the first half.

But just like they did to open the second quarter, the 905 clawed their way back and tied the game at 74, and then took their first lead of the game (78-77) with 5:45 to go in the frame after a scoop layup from Jared Rhoden. After a layup from Aminu Mohammed regave the Coats the lead (79-78), Rhoden put the 905 back in front (81-79) with his fourth made three of the night. From there, Raptors held a four-point lead with 2:41 left in the frame, but a pair of 905 turnovers not only helped the Coats tie the game, but hold an 85-83 advantage with 1:23 left and ultimately, a 93-87 lead heading into the fourth.

A pair of three-pointers to open the quarter gave Delaware a 99-90 lead, but a quick 10-2 run from the 905 cut the lead to one (101-100) with 8:20 to play. That was the last comeback that the Raptors had in them though, as the Coats went on a 18-5 run that spanned nearly five minutes to lead by as many as 14, and outscored the 905 21-11 from that point on to provide the game's final margin.

Delaware's offense was led by Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Patrick McCaw, who scored 27 points and 21 points respectively, with McCaw's total a season-high. The rest of the Blue Coats starters; Jarron Cumberland (18), Thierry Darian (17), Isaiah Mobley (13), and Aminu Mohammed (13) all scored in the double figures.

Jared Rhoden led all scorers with a career-high 40 points on 15-23 shooting and added 12 rebounds. Quincy Guerrier also poured in a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyreke Key (18), Kennedy Chandler (10), and Charlie Brown Jr. (10) added double digits in scoring.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.