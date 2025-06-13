Blue Coats Announce Select Home Game Dates for 2025-26 Season

WILMINGTON, DE - The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, today announced three priority dates for the 2025-26 season, including the Home Opener to be played on Saturday, November 8. Additionally, this marks the first time the team has hosted a game on New Year's Eve. More details on the Blue Coats New Year's Eve Day Game: Kids Countdown to 2026 to be announced at a later date.

November 8, 2025

December 31, 2025

March 4, 2026

The remaining Blue Coats schedule will be announced later this summer. All told, the team is slated to play a 24-game home campaign at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, DE.

