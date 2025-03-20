Coats Win: Delaware Defeats Indiana, 113-103

March 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (13-19) secured their third consecutive victory by taking down the Indiana Mad Ants (17-13) by a final score of 113-103 on Thursday before a sell-out crowd at Chase Fieldhouse.

"I feel like we're getting to that point where we're playing our best basketball at the end of the season, which is needed," said head coach Mike Longabardi. "Even though we're officially eliminated, we're still gonna play until the very last game."

Delaware and Indiana kicked off the game with a back-and-forth battle, as both teams played a suffocating brand of defense from the opening tip. As a result, the largest lead for either team was just six until Jared Brownridge scored eight of the Coats' last ten points in the frame to head into the second leading by nine.

The second quarter didn't begin on a high note for Delaware. After extending their lead to 11, Indiana ripped off a 7-0 run to cut their deficit down to four. That didn't deter the Coats though, as they took control once again to push the lead back up to as many as 12 and enter halftime leading by seven.

To begin the second half, the high-energy defense was on full display once again as both teams forced tough shots and flashed active hands. Consequently, both the Coats and Mad Ants were held under 10 points in the first six minutes of the third quarter, but on the back of Jarron Cumberland who scored nine points in the frame, Delaware was able to take control late and enter the final quarter up by eight.

The Coats continued to dominate in the fourth, extending their lead to as many as 16 with just over three minutes remaining. Although the Mad Ants began to make things interesting by cutting the deficit to single-digits with two and a half minutes to go, Delaware maintained their comfortable lead and secured the double-digit victory.

Isaiah Mobley led the charge for the Coats, tallying 27 points on 10-16 shooting. Cumberland followed suit with 22 points, while both Marcus Bagley and Patrick McCaw added 15 points, in addition to 10 rebounds for the former. As a team, Delaware shot just over 51% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

De'Vion Harmon scored a team-high 25 points for Indiana and grabbed eight rebounds. Dakota Mathias scored 23 points on the heels of five three-pointers, and Cameron McGriff scored 18 points and tallied a team-high nine rebounds.

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Blue Coats' next challenge will come in the form of a road game against the first-place Maine Celtics on Sunday, March 23 at Portland Expo Building. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

