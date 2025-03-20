Lakers Ground Skyforce in Sioux Falls

March 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Bay Lakers (13-16) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (15-14) 119-110 Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Center Kylor Kelley tallied a career-high 19 rebounds with 16 points, three assists and one block in his seventh regular season game in double-figure scoring.

Forward Cole Swider led the Lakers in the first quarter, contributing 11 points as South Bay finished with a 35-34 lead. The Lakers' offensive rhythm grew through the second period to finish the quarter with a 56-51 advantage as Kelley notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double in the first half. Sioux Falls tied the game in the first two minutes of the third period, but South Bay responded strong to take an 18-point lead. The Lakers entered the final frame with a 15-point lead, but the Skyforce found momentum to trail by seven points with less than three minutes on the clock. However, South Bay found a 12-point gap in the final 42 seconds of play to secure its fourth straight victory on the road.

Forward Stanley Johnson scored a team-high 24 points with nine rebounds and four assists. Guard Grayson Murphy tallied 13 points, five rebounds, nine assists and a game-high four steals. Swider finished with 20 points, two rebounds and one steal while guard Sir'Jabari Rice added 15 points off the bench with three rebounds and five assists. Forward Solomon Young contributed 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals off the bench.

Skyforce guard Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls with 24 points, five rebounds and a game-high two blocks. Miami HEAT forward Keshad Johnson, currently on assignment, followed suit with 20 points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal. Two-way guard Isaiah Stevens notched a 14-point, 12-assist double-double with four rebounds. Guards Alondes Williams and Bryson Warren both scored in double figures off the bench.

The South Bay Lakers take on the Skyforce once more in Sioux Falls before returning home to UCLA Health Training Center to play the Santa Cruz Warriors in a back-to-back March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m.

