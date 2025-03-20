Iowa Wolves Drop Road Game to Austin Spurs, 136-115

March 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Austin Spurs defeated the Iowa Wolves, 136-115, on Thursday night at the H-E-B Center.

Leonard Miller scored a game-high 30 points for Iowa (4-25) followed by Amari Bailley and Trevor Keels who had 23 and 20 points, respectively.

With the win, Austin (19-10) snapped a two-game losing streak and moved into a first-place tie with the Salt Lake City Stars at the top of the Western Conference standings. Eight Spurs finished in double figures led by Malachi Flynn who scored 22 points.

The game was back-and-forth early in the first quarter until Austin broke the game open with a 11-3 run midway through that was capped by Osayi Osifo's dunk. Osifo was Austin's second leading scorer in the game with 21 points off the bench. Austin never trailed again and extended its lead to 44-23 at the end of the first quarter. Later, the Spurs led by as many as 39 in the victory.

The Wolves have their road finale on Saturday night at the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 p.m. CT on NBAGLeague.com. Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on March 24-25 for a back-to-back series against the Texas Legends in the first of the team's final four games of the season.

