Osceola Magic Announces Remaining Theme Nights

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - With the end of the regular season fast approaching, the Osceola Magic have dedicated several theme nights for the team's final four home games at Osceola Heritage Park.

Pickleball Night: Monday, March 24 vs. Motor City Cruise

In partnership with 7 Brew, the Osceola Magic are hosting Pickleball Night to celebrate the fastest-growing sport in the country! To welcome the newest team to Orlando, the Magic players will be sporting co-branded Orlando Squeeze jerseys, blending the best of basketball and pickleball. Whether you are a seasoned player or new to the game, you won't want to miss this exciting night with a visit by Orlando Squeeze mascot, Lil' Squeezy.

Military Appreciation Night: Wednesday, March 26 vs. Motor City Cruise

The Magic will celebrate Military Appreciation Night, presented by Krush Brau Park. Come join us as we honor our heroes on a night filled with pride and passion for those who have served and are currently in the military. The team will wear military-inspired jerseys and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica jersey of their own!

Looney Tunes Night: Friday, March 28 vs. Birmingham Squadron

We're bringing the classic cartoon to life for a night filled with wacky fun, art stations through the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity and high-flying basketball! The Osceola Magic are hosting their second-annual Looney Tunes Night, and the first 1,000 fans will get to take home a bobblehead of one of the most beloved Looney Tunes, Daffy Duck, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee!

Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, March 29 vs. Birmingham Squadron

Join us for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Starry, as we close out the regular season celebrating the most important people - the fans! Fans will also be able to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Mac McClung's historic 2023-24 season, capped off with him being named G League MVP! The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mac McClung bobblehead, courtesy of AdventHealth, featuring the MVP and dunk contest trophies. Don't miss out on the chance to cheer on the Magic one last time at home!

Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140. Media interested in covering these games must request credentials by emailing akoslow@osceolamagic.com.

