Osceola Magic Move into First Place with Win over Maine Celtics

March 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, ME. - The Osceola Magic (19-10) overtook the Maine Celtics (20-12) for first place in the Eastern Conference, after a 140-133 win on Thursday night. Four Magic players scored over 20 points, led by Jarrett Culver's 29 on 12-of-17 from the field and 3-5 from three.

JD Davison scored 29 points to bring the Celtics back from an early 20-point deficit. Drew Peterson recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Ethan Thompson pushed the Magic out in front early with 16 of his 26 points in the first quarter. Mac McClung tallied 27 points with five rebounds and five assists.

The Magic started the fourth quarter down 109-101 but Culver and Javonte Smart's hot shooting lifted the team in the final frame. Culver scored 15 points on a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. After being held scoreless in the first half, Smart scored 18 of his 22 points in the fourth, shooting 7-of-9 overall and 4-of-6 from three.

Osceola will play its final road game of the regular season on Sat. Mar. 22 when they take on the Cleveland Charge. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET and can be seen on Tubi.

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Mon. Mar. 24 to take on the Motor City Cruise. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET and will air on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and Roku Sports Channel. The team will be hosting Pickleball Night, presented by 7 Brew. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

This past Saturday, Osceola Magic guards Mac McClung and Ethan Thompson met fans at City KIA of Greater Orlando to sign autographs and take pictures.

Last Friday, the Osceola Magic hosted a 'Women's Empowerment' panel prior to their game against the Stockton Kings. The panel was made up of several community leaders to speak on their career experiences working in the sports industry.

The Osceola Magic wants to thank 7 Brew for being the presenting partner for Pickleball Night on Mar. 24 against the Motor City Cruise.

