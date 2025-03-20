Charge Wrap up Season with Celebrity Apperance and Salute to the Fans

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge return to Public Hall to close out the regular season with a bang with Jon Gries Appearance Night presented by Goodwill on Saturday, March 22, at 5:00 p.m. against the Osceola Magic and Cleveland Salute Night & Unidos Por Cleveland on Sunday, March 23, at 4:00 p.m. against the College Park Skyhawks.

Saturday, March 22nd - Jon Gries Appearance Night presented by Goodwill

The promotion-packed weekend starts with a quarter-mile leap back to 2004 when Jon Gries joins the Charge for a tribute to the 20th anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite. Fans can meet Gries, known for his iconic role of Uncle Rico, through a special bobblehead package starting at just $25 while supplies last HERE.

Additionally, the first 1,500 fans will receive a 'Vote for Pozzie' t-shirt while the team will be wearing Uncle Rico jerseys on the court. The player jerseys will be available through DASH until Sunday, March 23, at noon benefitting the Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland & East Central Ohio, Inc.

Fans will enjoy nods to the cult classic movie throughout the night including a photo spot with a local llama from Majestic Meadows in Medina paying homage to the big screen's unique family pet. For Saturday night only, Tina's eat FREE! All Tina's can show their ID at the Ohio Lottery Chuck-A-Ball table and receive an All-You-Can-Eat Wristband which gains them access to a concession stand featuring unlimited hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and soda. Saturday night will also include a game ball delivery from Gries, tater tot eating contests and much more!

Following the night's postgame free throw and player autograph session, fans can stick around to watch local personalities take the court in the 3rd Annual P League Celebrity Basketball Game for free. A few celebrities scheduled to appear include Mayor Justin Bibb as a coach, 2014 Ohio State National Championship winning quarterback and Glenville Tarblooder Cardale Jones, veteran NFL linebacker and Benedictine Alum Jerome Baker, and Cleveland Cavaliers Legend Daniel "Boobie" Gibson.

Sunday, March 23rd - Cleveland Salute Night & Unidos Por Cleveland

The fans will take the spotlight for Sunday's game as the team celebrates them for the unwavering support during the final home game of the season. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Charge Rope Hat courtesy of SeatGeek and every fan in attendance will be able to take part in a Charge Prize Wheel. Everyone will go home a winner with prizes including jerseys off the player's back, signed mini basketballs, Charge tickets, Cleveland Monsters tickets and more.

Fans will also be treated to Mascot Day with mascots from the Greater Cleveland area join Pozzie for a day of fun. Fans can expect to see Sully, Chomps, Stomper, Horatio, Flash, Zippy and much more.

The team will wear specialty warmup jerseys designed by students from graphic design workshops at local rec centers learning from members of Rock Entertainment Group's graphic design team members which will be auctioned off after the game. All fans are invited to stick around postgame to take part in a full-team autograph session in the Pope's Cocktails Courtside Club.

In celebration of Unidos Por Cleveland, local organizations will join the Charge for the night with the Cleveland Cavaliers Bilingual Broadcaster Rafael Hernández-Brito also taking part in the game. Members of the Rock Entertainment Group's organization Team Member Resource Group HOLA (Hispanics for Outreach, Leadership and Advocacy) will also be recognized during the game. HOLA's mission is to advance the Hispanic community, through outreach, leadership and advocacy alongside Hispanic focused organizations in the Northeast Ohio area. Fans can support the night through a special ticket package including a ticket to the game and a Charge & Puerto Rican Heritage Rope Hat for only $20 HERE.

Tickets for this homestand can be found with single game tickets starting at only $9.

2025-26 Charge Nation Memberships are ON SALE NOW including very limited premium floor seating with access to the Pope's Cocktails Courtside Club featuring all-inclusive food, beer, wine, and soda. Join Charge Nation for the 2025-26 season and get the rest of the 2024-25 season for FREE! Call 216-420-2730 for more information.

