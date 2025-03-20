Legends Outpaced by Warriors in Second Straight Matchup

March 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends fell 131-116 to the Santa Cruz Warriors Thursday night at Comerica Center, closing out a two-game set between the teams.

Zhaire Smith led the Legends with a game-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Teafale Lenard Jr. added 19 points and 7 rebounds, while Jazian Gortman recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists. Max Fiedler pulled down a team-high 9 boards, and Dakota Rivers provided a spark off the bench with 15 points and 8 rebounds.

The Legends matched Santa Cruz's intensity early, trailing just 68-62 at the half. But after staying within a possession through the first half of the third quarter, the Warriors surged with a 13-4 run that opened the gap for good.

Jackson Rowe paced Santa Cruz with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Taran Armstrong added 15 points and 12 assists, while Marcus Burk chipped in 16 points.

The Legends return to action Saturday, March 22nd at home against the Birmingham Squadron. Tip-off is set for 7:30pm CT. Fans can tune in live on KFAA and ESPN+.

