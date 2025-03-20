Skyhawks Fall in First of Two-Game Set to the Westchester Knicks 138-123

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (15-14) dropped the first of a two-game set against the Westchester Knicks (18-12) on Wednesday evening, 138-123.

Atlanta Hawks two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden netted his 10 th 20-point game of the season behind a career-high 27 points (9-16 FGM, 5-11 3FGM), adding five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.

Rookie guard Dwight Murray Jr. followed Plowden with career numbers, posting a career-high 25 points, collecting nine assists, six rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Jacob Toppin collected his 10 th double-double of the season, and his third since joining the Skyhawks, finishing with 24 points and 10 rebounds. The 6'8" forward came into tonight's contest averaging 20.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in his five games with College Park.

Westchester sprinted off to a quick 10-point lead five minutes into the game, thanks to nine points in the first 4:06 of the game from Kevin McCullar Jr. College Park responded to cut the lead to 38-29 at the end of the frame, with Jordan Bowden netting nine points on a perfect 4-4 from the field.

Both teams traded buckets back and forth throughout the second quarter, with the Knicks extending their lead into the half, 75-63, behind 16 first half threes.

Down by as many as 21 points at the start of the third quarter, the Skyhawks soared out to a 19-4 run to cut the Westchester lead to one point, helped by three straight triples from Plowden and Murray Jr. The Skyhawks held tight to the Knicks, ending the quarter down 100-92.

The front end of the fourth quarter saw back and forth action, with College Park cutting the Westchester lead down to three at multiple points in the frame. Eleven fourth quarter points from Murray Jr. kept the Skyhawks within striking distance, but a 20-9 run in the last 4:00 minutes of the game from Westchester propelled the Knicks to a 138-123 final.

The Knicks were led by eight double-digit scorers, including three with 20+ points in Moses Brown (21 points) and New York Knicks assignee Pacome Dadiet and two-way forward Kevin McCullar Jr., who each netted 20 points.

The Skyhawks face off with Westchester again on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. before embarking on the last road trip of the season at Cleveland on March 23 rd at 4:00 p.m.

