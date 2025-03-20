Eight Spurs Score in Double Figures in Win over Iowa, 136-115.

March 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (19-10) beat the Iowa Wolves (4-25), 136-115, on Thursday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Eight Spurs scored in double figures, led by Malachi Flynn with 22 points. Osayi Osifo recorded 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Kyle Mangas had 19. Malaki Branham and Luke Avdalovic each finished with 17 points, David Duke Jr. had 14, and Quinton Rose contributed 10.

Austin shot 64.2 % from the field and 52.4% from beyond the arc to take an 87-54 lead at halftime. Flynn had 15 first-half points for the Spurs, while Trevor Keels led Iowa with 18. The Silver and Black maintained control in the second half, outscoring the Wolves 61-49 to close out the win.

Leonard Miller led Iowa with 30 points and 7 rebounds. Amari Baliey finished with 23 points and 6 assists while Keels added with 20 points.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs host the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available on NBA G League TV on Tubi and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest.

