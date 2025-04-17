RayJ Dennis Named to All-NBA G League Rookie Team

April 17, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - RayJ Dennis has been named to the All-NBA G League Rookie Team. The League made this announcement on Thursday. Between the San Diego Clippers and the Indiana Mad Ants, Dennis averaged nearly 20 points per game across the Tip-off Tournament and regular season.

The Illinois native appeared in 18 games for the Clippers and averaged 16.7 points and 6.6 assists per game. After signing with the Pacers, Dennis played 18 games for the Mad Ants. He nearly averaged a double-double while scoring 22.4 points per game and recording 9.1 assists per game.

Dennis finished second on the team with 10 double-doubles behind Jahlil Okafor's 18. He scored 20 or more points 12 times including four 30-point games. Dennis scored 33 points in a homecoming game on March 13th against the Windy City Bulls.

Dennis joined the Pacers organization on January 3rd after signing a two-way contract. The first-year pro previously played for the San Diego Clippers. In total, he averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game between his time with the Clippers and the Mad Ants.

Dennis spent his collegiate career at Boise State, Toledo and Baylor. After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, he eventually signed with San Diego on October 28th, 2024.

He is the third player in franchise history to be named to the All-Rookie Team. Oscar Tshiebwe (2023-24) and Tony Mitchell (2012-13) are the other two players to receive this honor.

