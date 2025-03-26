Greensboro Swarm Clinch Spot in 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, Locking in First Playoff Berth in Franchise History

March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm have officially clinched a spot in the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, marking the Swarm's first postseason appearance in franchise history.

Under first-year head coach DJ Bakker, Greensboro currently holds a 19-13 regular-season record, which puts them in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings following tonight's games.

With their postseason spot secured but final seeding still to be determined, Greensboro will finish the regular season with two road matchups against the College Park Skyhawks on March 28 and 29.

The Swarm could host up to four playoff games depending on the final seeding. Further details on the 2025 NBA G League Playoffs, including the Swarm's final seeding and first-round matchup, will be announced following the conclusion of the regular season.

NBA G League Playoff Format & Schedule:

The top six teams in each conference qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, with the top two seeds in each conference receiving first-round byes. The first three rounds of the postseason are single-elimination, while the NBA G League Finals follow a best-of-three format. The NBA G League Playoffs schedule is as follows:

First Round (April 1)

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

Conference Semifinals (April 3 or 4)

No. 4/5 winner at No. 1 seed

No. 3/6 winner at No. 2 seed

Conference Finals (April 6)

No. 1/4/5 winner vs. No. 2/3/6 winner at the higher seed

NBA G League Finals

Game 1: April 8 at higher seed

Game 2: April 11 at lower seed

Game 3 (if necessary): April 14 at higher seed

