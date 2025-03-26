Phillip Wheeler Signs 10-Day Contract with Philadelphia 76ers
March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that the Philadelphia 76ers have signed forward Phillip Wheeler to a 10-day contract.
Wheeler becomes the 23rd player in franchise history to earn a GATORADE Call-Up to the NBA. He is the second Call-Up of the season, joining Ron Harper, Jr.
Acquired via trade, Wheeler played eight games with Maine this season, averaging 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, including a game-high 20 points in the Celtics' playoff-clinching win over Delaware on Sunday.
Prior to joining Maine, Wheeler played in 32 games with the Texas Legends this season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. A four-year NBA G League veteran, this is Wheeler's first stint on an NBA team.
The Maine Celtics play their Regular Season finale tonight in Westchester. The playoff schedule will be released this weekend, after the conclusion of the regular season.
