Hustle Tip-Off Home Stand with Loss to Spurs

March 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (13-19), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 13093 by the Austin Spurs (21-11) in the first of a three-game home stand to conclude the season.

David Johnson paced Memphis with 17 points off the bench. DJ Steward scored 16 points. GG Jackson II registered 15 points. Malachi Smith contributed 12 points and six assists.

Jameer Nelson Jr. led the Spurs with 22 points off the bench. Malachi Flynn scored 19 points. David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram and Kyle Mangus totaled 17 points each.

Austin opened the game on a 13-0 run and led by as many as 47 in the wire-to-wire victory.

The Spurs scored 62 points in the paint and 26 points off turnovers. Austin outrebounded Memphis 62-30 and scored 20 second chance points.

The two teams will complete the two-game series on Thursday, March 27, at 7 p.m. at Landers Center.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.