Season in Review: Nassir Little

May 27, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Nassir Little brought his NBA pedigree to Sioux Falls and showed his consistent play he's shown for years, but opened another dimension in his shooting ability. Not only on the court, but his impact was felt just as much off it, as one of the leaders in the locker room.

Little appeared in 48 games for the Skyforce this season and averaged 16.7 points per game on 50.1 FG%, 6.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per 34.1 minutes a game.

His consistent play of elite defense on-and-off the ball was shown from the get-go. He was just one of 11 players to have a defensive rating of under 101 and play in 14+ games in the Tip-Off Tournament. His 12.8 net rating ranked second in the league during that stretch, as well.

The UNC product posted 16.7 points on 46.0 FG%, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in the Tip-Off Tournament, guiding the Skyforce to the championship at the Winter Showcase. He was one-of-two players to secure 25+ blocks and 20+ steals during the first half of the season, as well.

Little's play continued to jump at the Winter Showcase, as he posted a Tip-Off Tournament high of 28 points on 11-20 FGA (4-8 3PA), 10 rebounds and three steals in the championship game.

He represented the United States in two different 2025 FIBA AmeriCup qualifying windows, helping teammates Malik Williams, Tony Snell and the team go 5-1 and clinch a spot this summer in Nicaragua.

His shooting took off in the regular season, going for a career-high 37.6 3P% on 4.4 attempts per game. Sioux Falls was 9-4 in the regular season when Little netted 2+ 3PM on over 38% shooting.

Little posted spilts of 16.7 points on 52.4 FG%, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per 34.3 minutes in 32 regular season games. The Skyforce was 10-2 in games when he had eight-plus rebounds and 5-0 in games with nine-plus, as well.

On Jan. 27th, he posted a G League career-high 29 points on 11-17 FGA (5-7 3PA), eight rebounds and three assists in a victory at the Mexico City Capitanes.

From Feb. 27th to Mar. 16th, Little posted 19+ points in five-of-six games, with 22+ in four-of-six. He added two double doubles in the final two games of that stretch.

Sioux Falls went 6-2 in the final eight games Little played in, a stretch that highlighted his ability to help elevate the team's performance when it mattered most.

His veteran presence and versatility anchored Sioux Falls on both ends of the floor all season long. Whether knocking down shots, locking up defensively, or setting the tone in the locker room, he proved to be a steady, reliable force.

His year in Sioux Falls not only showcased his growth as a player, but also reaffirmed his value as a leader and competitor at the highest level.







