Season in Review: Malik Williams

June 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







In the NBA G League, where versatility reigns supreme, Malik Williams quietly emerged as one of the most complete big men in the game - anchoring the defense, dominating the boards, and stretching the floor with a smooth, consistent shooting stroke.

Over 31 games, he averaged 14.8 points on 45.5% shooting, including a strong 39.6% from three, along with 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game. He recorded 17 double-doubles, consistently impacting winning on both ends of the floor.

Among centers who played at least 30 games, Williams ranked second in both three-point percentage and total threes made (85). His 17 double-doubles were the 12th-most, and his 402 total rebounds placed him eighth across the entire NBA G League - a testament to his consistent two-way impact.

Williams got off to a strong start in the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament, opening the season with a standout performance: 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting (3-of-7 from three), 14 rebounds, and two assists on Nov. 9th at Iowa. He continued that momentum through the early stretch, posting at least 17 points, shooting over 43% from beyond the arc, and grabbing eight or more rebounds in four of his first five games - setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Early in the Tip-Off Tournament, Williams briefly stepped away from team duties for the first of two stints with USA Basketball, where he contributed to the national team's efforts in qualifying for the upcoming AmeriCup this summer. Upon returning, he picked up right where he left off - providing a defensive anchor and reliable scoring presence that helped fuel a strong close to the tournament.

With Williams back in the lineup, the team surged to win seven of their final nine games in the Tip-Off, riding his steady two-way impact into one of the hottest stretches of their season.

He finished the Tip-Off Tournament averaging 11.8 points on 47.5 FG% (40.0 3P%), 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 blocks per 25.4 minutes in 13 games.

After the team got off to a 2-2 start to the regular season, Williams delivered a much-needed spark on Jan. 6th with a standout performance against the Long Island Nets. He scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting (including 3-5 3PA), grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked three shots - capped off by a clutch, last-second three-pointer that sealed a hard-fought road victory.

Williams hit his stride from mid-January through mid-February, delivering the best stretch of his season. Over 10 games, he averaged 17.2 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game, while recording eight double-doubles - a dominant run that underscored his value as a two-way force.

His eight double doubles and 136 total rebounds ranked second in the NBA G League during that stretch, as well, which was highlighted by 23 points on 10-19 FGA (3-6 3PA) and 16 rebounds at Mexico City on Jan. 27th. Williams added a career-high 23 rebounds and 14 points in the next game against the Capitanes, as well.

Williams helped jump start 5-2 run to close out the regular season. On Mar. 7th, he delivered a standout performance at Austin with 25 points on 9-18 FGA (5-10 3PA), 14 rebounds, and four blocks - a much-needed effort that fueled a crucial road victory, while also adding 1,000 career points in a Skyforce uniform.

Williams closed out the regular season averaging 16.1 points on 44.9% shooting (39.6% from three), alongside 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, while recording 15 double-doubles over 31 games. Notably, he was one of just three players in the entire league to average at least 16 points, 10 rebounds, and shoot 39% or better from three-and the only one to do so with 12 or more games played-highlighting his rare combination of scoring, rebounding, and perimeter shooting.

As he continues to refine his game, Williams' unique skill set and consistent production make him a vital piece for his team's success. With his blend of defense, rebounding, and shooting, he's well-positioned to be a difference-maker in the seasons ahead.







NBA G League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.