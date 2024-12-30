Utah Royals FC Adds Rookie Goalkeeper Mia Justus

December 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the signing of goalkeeper Mia Justus from the University of Texas. Justus joins URFC on a three year contract through 2027.

During her time at Texas, Justus led the Longhorns to back-to-back conference titles, one Big 12 title and one Southeastern Conference, as Texas transitioned to the SEC due to conference realignment in 2024, earning tournament MVP in both years. Justus made 102 saves in her final year, enroute to setting the program's single season clean sheet record against South Carolina in the SEC tournament final in 2024. Prior to appearing between the sticks for the Longhorns Justus backed-up current URFC goalkeeper and 2024 third round draft pick Cristina Roque at Florida State University winning one national title with the Seminoles.

"We are happy to welcome Mia to the Club and that she has chosen Utah to be the next step in her career. She has enjoyed a successful collegiate career with three NCAA national titles and many personal accolades." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "She has shown that she has the talent to play at this level, and we are excited to continue her development."

URFC will sign the former USYNT goalkeeper as a free-agent as the NWSL Draft has been abolished. In her time representing the Stars-and-Stripes Justus started two games in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup alongside Royals Rookie-of-the-Year nominee Ally Sentnor as the United States failed to advance past the group stage. Justus also appeared for the U-23 squad in friendlies against NWSL clubs during the 2023 preseason.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (As of December 30, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (2): Mandy McGlynn, Cristina Roque, Mia Justus

DEFENDERS (6): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn

MIDFIELDERS (9): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Ana Tejada, Agnes Nyberg, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza, Alexis Loera

FORWARDS (6): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, Michele Vasconcelos, KK Ream

