SPHL Schedule Increasing to 58 Games

January 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced Friday that the 2025-2026 regular season schedule will increase to 58 games, with each team playing 29 home games and 29 road games.

The increase, approved by the league's Board of Governors, comes as the SPHL and its teams have experienced a continued increase in attendance over the past several seasons.

"We are excited to give fans an additional opportunity to experience the fun and excitement of an SPHL game," said Commissioner Doug Price. "Seeing the support and commitment from fans around the league following the COVID shutdown and subsequent shortened season, we felt it was the right time to expand our regular season."

