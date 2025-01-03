Preview: January 3 vs Birmingham

January 3, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - As the calendar turns to 2025, the Ice Flyers return to the Hangar to face off against the Birmingham Bulls while sporting special Cars-themed jerseys.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

-

Ice Flyers Record: 6-16-1-2 (15 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 4-3 loss to the Macon Mayhem on Tuesday, December 31.

-

Bulls Record: 11-9-2-1 (25 Points)

Bulls Last Game: 6-3 loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears on Tuesday, December 31.

PROMO INFO

- Cars Jersey Night is the first of two Disney-themed nights that were brought to the theme night lineup in October.

- Replica Cars jerseys will be sold at the team's merchandise stands. Sizes: 12 months - 4/5T, Youth SM - XL and Adult SM - 4XL.

- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #20 Danny Martin's Cars Jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing Cars themed uniforms. Fans can participate in the team's online auction or live auction after the game in sections 103 and 104 for a chance to take home their favorite player's game-worn jersey.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Saturday, Jan. 4 at Birmingham | Watch | 7PM

Away: Friday, Jan. 10 at Macon | Watch | 6PM CT

Away: Saturday, Jan. 11 at Macon | Watch | 5PM CT

Home: Sunday, Jan. 12 for Savings Sunday presented by CPC Office Technologies | Get Tickets | 7PM

