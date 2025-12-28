Havoc Top Ice Flyers, 2-1, on Military Appreciation Night

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers hosted Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union at the Hangar, squaring off against the Huntsville Havoc in front of a franchise-record non-$5-night sellout crowd of 8,082 fans.

The Ice Flyers struck first in the opening period, with Dawson Sciarrino finding the back of the net on a rebound shot to give the home team an early lead. The Ice Flyers carried the momentum into the first intermission, up 1-0.

The second period saw plenty of action, highlighted by a brawl that had multiple players from both teams going at it. Austin Alger from Huntsville evened the score later in the period, and the game headed into the third tied up.

The third period was evenly matched with both teams having chances on goal, but the Huntsville Havoc came out on top after Austin Alger took advantage of their powerplay following a tripping call on Tyler Burnie.

The Ice Flyers will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Macon Mayhem.

Fans can bid on Dawson Sciarrino's autographed goal puck from tonight on DASH.

Scoring Summary

First Period

HSV 0, PEN 1

06:09 Dawson Sciarrino (4) - Bull

Shots on goal: HSV 6, PEN 9

Second Period

HSV 1, PEN 1

15:30 Austin Alger - Weaver-Vitale, Kestner

Shots on goal: HSV 12, PEN 10

Third Period

HSV 2, PEN 1

18:51 Austin Alger - Kestner, Weaver-Vitale

Shots on goal: HSV 10, PEN 6

Total shots on goal: HSV 28, PEN 25







