Marksmen Come Up Short To Rivermen

Published on December 27, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 4-3 to the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday night.

Braydon Barker ripped home a back-door feed at 4:11 into the first period, set up by Mike Gelatt and Alec Baer to put the Rivermen up 1-0. Griffen Fox found plenty of space in the slot at 10:54, extending the lead to 2-0, set up by Michael McChesney and Dylan Massie to round out the scoring in the frame.

Blake Humphrey potted a power play tally at 0:50 into the middle frame, making it 2-1. Michael McChesney answered back with a short-handed goal at 2:34 set up by Jordan Henderson. Coltan Wilkie brought Fayetteville back within one, scoring his first career goal at 11:35 set up by Alex Wilkins and Sam Dabrowski. Griffen Fox logged his second of the night at 15:28, set up by Khaden Henry and Connor Szmul to round out the second period 4-2.

Shane Murphy snuck an odd-angle shot through the legs of Nick Latinovich at 8:31 in the final frame, set up by Sam Anzai for the lone goal of the period, securing the 4-3 final.

The two are back in action tomorrow for the weekend rubber match, with puck drop from the Peoria Civic Center set for 3:15 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Jan. 9, against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

