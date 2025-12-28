Mayhem Swept by Bulls in Birmingham

Published on December 27, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(PELHAM, Ala.) - The Mayhem penalty kill continued to struggle in Birmingham as the Mayhem were swept by the Bulls, 7-3.

After a game last night that went to overtime scoreless, the scoring started quickly tonight. Drake Glover scored his second goal of the series just 3:28 in on the man-advantage to put the Bulls up, 1-0. Shortly after the Mayhem would get a power play goal of their own on a seemingly harmless shot from Parker Allison to tie the game. Matteo Ybarra connected with Justin Kelley to get him his second goal of the season inside the final five minutes of the period to send the Mayhem to the break with a one-goal lead.

After being sent to another power play at the start of the second period, the Bulls tied it with CJ Walker's first goal of the season. The period continued in tame fashion until the Mayhem surrendered another power play to the Bulls, one they would convert upon yet again. Saretsky picked up a loose puck after it caught Michael Krupinski in the face and put it by Bailey Brkin to take the lead for the Bulls. Shortly after, Matt Wood scored an unassisted goal to extend the lead for Birmingham. Matteo Ybarra was able to shove a loose puck by Hayden Stewart just before the break to bring the Mayhem back within one.

Josh Boyko led the team out to start the third period in relief of Bailey Brkin. The first half of the period was spent trying to get back into the game for the Mayhem, but Shawn Kennedy forced a turnover at the blue line by Evan Beers and beat Boyko on the ensuing breakaway. The Mayhem could never get back into the game, and dropped the contest, 7-3.

The Mayhem return home for New Year's Eve against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Tuesday, December 31 at 6:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.