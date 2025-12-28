Dawgs Take Down Ice Bears in Gritty 2-1 Home Win

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (13-9-3) scored the knockout punch in a physical game during Rumble In The Rink night, as Roanoke notched a 2-1 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears (12-9-1) at Berglund Center. Noah Finstrom scored the game-winning goal against his former team, Austyn Roudebush stopped 30-of-31 shots in net, and Gustav Müller added a power play goal in his return from injury for the Dawgs in a game that ended with a post-whistle line brawl.

Roanoke responded in a big way from Friday's defeat, registering 13 of the game's first 17 shots on net. Close chances for Chris Mott and Widmar were saved early on, but the first power play of the game for the Dawgs allowed them to open the scoring. Widmar centered the puck for Marcus Fechko from the right wing, Fechko's shot was saved, but Müller jammed home the rebound to make it 1-0 at 7:52. A breakaway chance for Travis Broughman almost doubled the advantage, but the Ice Bears held on defensively despite the Roanoke pressure. A late power play chance enabled Knoxville to fire four more shots on net, but the Dawgs held on to the 1-0 lead heading to the first intermission.

The Dawgs snapped four quick shots on goal in the first three minutes of the second period, as the puck didn't cross the red line towards the Roanoke end of the ice during that time. However, the first time Knoxville finally got out of its zone, the visitors notched the tying goal. A top-corner rip from Ryan Kuzmich in transition made it 1-1 at 3:18, and the Ice Bears went on to register eight unanswered shots on the Roanoke net before the Dawgs recovered. Roanoke would go back in front on a great hustle play, as Ryan Reifler and Finstrom won a board battle in the left corner, played the puck to Khristian Acosta in the trapezoid, and Acosta teed up Finstrom perfectly for the finish at 10:21. The teams exchanged power play chances, with Roanoke earning one and Knoxville earning three, but the Dawgs still led 2-1 at the end of 40 minutes. The Ice Bears would carry a power play into the final frame of regulation.

Both teams had scoring chances down the stretch of the game, but both goaltenders held on to deliver great performances as the Ice Bears attempted to chase down Roanoke. A line brawl broke out at 11:03 after Knoxville's Blake Tosto was called for interference, and Roanoke's Acosta delivered a beatdown on Knoxville's Ryan Orgel. The Ice Bears would empty the net late to try and find the tying goal, but Roudebush maintained his composure to complete the win for the Dawgs. Both teams were involved in another line brawl after time expired, as more penalties from the end of the game are expected to be added. The win by Roanoke ended a five-game winning streak in the head-to-head series by Knoxville.

Tyriq Outen stopped 26-of-28 shots faced in net for Knoxville. The Dawgs went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Ice Bears went 0-for-5 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Wednesday, December 31, at Berglund Center at 6:05 P.M. EST.







