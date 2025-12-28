Ice Bears Drop Nail-Biter to Roanoke 2-1

Published on December 27, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville battled and narrowly tied the game late in regulation, but couldn't get the tying goal as the Ice Bears fell to Roanoke 2-1 at the Berglund Center Saturday night.

Gustav Müller poked in a rebound in the crease on the power play at 7:52 of the first period for the only score before the first intermission.

Tyriq Outen prevented the score from getting away from Knoxville early on. He kicked away Travis Broughman's breakaway attempt with the pad, held onto Joe Widmar's wrist shot from the right circle and made a sliding kick save on Bryce Martin's backdoor attempt.

Ryan Kuzmich finished off a two-on-one from the left circle to equalize the game at 3:18 of the second. Blake Tosto sprung Kuzmich free up the left wing and the rookie sniped the puck past Austyn Roudebush for his ninth goal of the year. Roudebush finished with 30 saves.

Roanoke retook the lead when Noah Finstrom beat Outen blocker side at 10:21 of the second. Outen made 26 saves for Knoxville.

Knoxville visits Huntsville on Tuesday. Roanoke will host Fayetteville on New Year's Eve.







