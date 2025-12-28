Rivermen Prevail, 4-3, Over Marksmen - Win Fifth Consecutive Game

December 27, 2025

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Two key goals by Peoria forward Mike Gelatt and some quality goaltending were the difference as the Peoria Rivermen (15-8-0) were able to hold firm for a 4-3 victory over the Fayetteville Marksmen (10-11-2) at Carver Arena on Saturday night. All of this despite multiple attempts by the Marksmen to claw their way back into the game in the second and third periods. In addition to the two goals by Gelatt, Michael McChesney, and Braydon Barker also scored for the Rivermen, while goaltender Jack Bostedt made 22 saves for his seventh victory of the season. Peoria finished 1-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Rivermen outshot Fayetteville 28 to 25.

Peoria, victors of five straight for the first time this season, will face the Marksmen for the final battle this regular season on Sunday, December 28, at Carver Arena. The face-off for the first Sunday Family Funday for the Rivermen is set for 3:15 p.m.

FIRST PERIOD

Unlike Friday night's first period, Peoria netted the first goal just over four minutes into the game. On the power play, Alec Baer led the rush through the neutral zone up the middle. Baer saucered a pass over the right wing to Mike Gelatt, who then fired a cross-ice pass to Braydon Barker on the left-wing circle. Barker sent a low, hard shot along the ice and under Marksmen goaltender Mason Beaupit's pad to put the Rivermen up 1-0. The Rivermen added to their lead midway through the period. Griffen Fox sk ated up ice with Michael McChesney on a two-on-one rush. McChesney sent a picture-perfect pass from the left circle to Fox on the right side of the net. Fox rifled a high-rising wrist shot into the top corner for his seventh goal of the season and a 2-0 Rivermen lead.

SECOND PERIOD

Fayetteville scored just 50 seconds into the second period while on the power play, making it a 2-1 contest. But the SPHL's leader in goals re-established a two-goal Rivermen lead a few minutes later. Jordan Henderson made a quick pass from his own zone, springing McChesney on a short-handed odd-man rush up the ice. McChensey skated to the left-wing circle and rifled a hard wrist shot past Beaupit's glove. It was his league-leading 16th goal of the season and his second short-handed goal this year. Fayettev ille answered back midway through the second with a high-rising wrist shot, trimming Peoria's lead to 3-2. With the Marksmen threatening, the Rivermen stayed aggressive. Late in the period, Griffen Fox stood in front of the Fayetteville net. Khaden Henry sent a shot from the left-wing boards to the front of the net. The shot produced a rebound, and Fox skated it across the crease from left to right, trying to stuff it in around Beaupit. The Marksmen netminder reached out with his glove and made a desperatio n save on Fox, but the puck remained loose under Beaupit's arm. Fox muscled the puck past Beaupit and across the goal line for his second goal of the game, giving the Rivermen a 4-2 lead.

THIRD PERIOD

Peoria's defense held firm in the third period outside a short-angle shot from the left-wing wall that found the back of the net midway through the third period. Despite that goal giving the Marksmen life, the Rivermen played solid team defense, not allowing Fayetteville very many chances to tie. The critical moment came late in the game as the Marksmen embarked on a late power play with just over two minutes to play. The Rivermen penalty killers showed their resilience as they kept Fayetteville to the outs ide and limited the Marksmen power-play unit to one high-quality chance to tie the game. In the end, Peoria was able to hold on for a 4-3 victory, their fifth triumph in a row.







