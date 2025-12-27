Mcchesney's Two Goals Lead Rivermen to 5-3 Holiday Triumph

Published on December 26, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - Michael McChesney, the leading goal-scorer in the SPHL, had two key goals on Friday night as he led the Peoria Rivermen (14-8-0) to a 5-3 triumph over the Fayetteville Marksmen (10-10-2) at Carver Arena just after Christmas. In addition to McChesney, Mike Gelatt, Khaden Henry, and Ayodele Adeniye also scored for the Peoria Rivermen while goaltender Nick Latinovich made 27 saves for his eighth victory of the season.

The Rivermen have now won four games in a row for the first time this season and will look to extend the winning streak to five on Saturday night as they host the Marksmen for the second of a three-in-three weekend series at 7:15 pm at Carver Arena.

FIRST PERIOD

Fayetteville was able to strike first off a rebound in front of the net just under two minutes into the contest to take a 1-0 lead, but the Rivermen wasted little time in responding. Alec Baer curled with the puck from behind the net and cut across the top of the crease as he tried to stuff it in past Fayetteville goaltender Colby Muise. Baer failed in his attempt but got the puck back to Braydon Barker beyond the net. Barker again curled and fed a quick pass right in front to Mike Gelatt, who quickly one-t imed a shot from close in front of the goal to tie the game 1-1. Michael McChesney added a second goal off a wraparound from behind the net just a few minutes later to secure his league-leading 14th goal of the season to put Peoria ahead 2-1.

SECOND PERIOD

Peoria added on a power-play goal early in the second period as Alec Baer fed Devine for a one-timer in the high slot. Devine mis-timed his shot, and instead of sending a hard shot on goal, the puck deflected over Khaden Henry, who proceeded to fire a quick shot into a wide-open net. Fayetteville answered back late in the period off a power-play rebound to trim the Rivermen's lead to 3-2. A double minor high-sticking penalty on Khaden Henry put the Rivermen short-handed to start the third period as they nur sed their one-goal lead.

THIRD PERIOD

Despite killing off most of the double minor, Peoria surrendered the tying goal just over two minutes into the third period. Fayetteville then gained new life as its defense stymied back-to-back Rivermen power plays to hold the score level at 3-3. But just as Peoria's second power play of the period was expiring, a net-mouth scramble in front produced a loose puck that McChesney was able to locate and fire into the back of the net despite multiple bodies in front. McChesney's second goal put the Rivermen up 4-3 and put the Marksmen on the back foot. Fayetteville attacked and struggled in vain to set up a sustained offensive forecheck as the Peoria defense clamped down. Ayodele Adeniye added an empty net goal from a shot at his own blue line in the final minute of regulation to secure the victory and add the exclamation point.







