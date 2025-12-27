Havoc Come up Short, Fall, 4-1, to Ice Flyers

Published on December 26, 2025

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc fought during what was mostly a one-goal game against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday night, falling short in the third period.

With no assessed penalties, the first period saw a lot of free flowing hockey. The Ice Flyers opened scoring at 5:05. Ethan Lindsay, assisted by Matt Allen and Craig McCabe, evened the score just 50 seconds later, sending a catfish flying onto the ice in homage to the Huntsville Channel Cats. At 14:32, the Ice Flyers doubled their lead and took their 2-1 advantage into the break.

The second period remained relatively slow. The Havoc fought hard for openings, but the Ice Flyers held onto their lead going into the second intermission.

Tensions soared in the final period, seeing a total of four penalties. Extending their lead to 3-1, the Ice Flyers made their insurance goal at 9:03. Dom Procopio and an Ice Flyers forward threw their gloves to the ice at 15:55, each receiving a major penalty for fighting. Just 36 seconds later, the Ice Flyers scored again, bringing the score to its final at 4-1.

Brian Wilson stopped 16-of-20 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Saturday, December 27 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center.







