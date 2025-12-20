Havoc Hold Strong, Leave Thunderbolts Scoreless in 2-0 Shutout Victory

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc struck early and held firm in a shutout win against the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.

Tensions between the teams were high from the start with much body checking and pushing happening in the first period. At 19:24, Ben Schultheis, assisted by Craig McCabe and Gio Procopio, put a puck behind the opposing goalie, leaving the score at 1-0 in favor of the Havoc just before the break.

A physical second period ensued, including a fight between Connor Fries and a Thunderbolts defense man. Keeping his focus, Frank Trazzera, backed by Ashton Paul and Kevin Weaver-Vitale, scored his first goal since signing with the Havoc, extending the lead to 2-0.

The third period continued to be chippy, but the Havoc defense remained strong. Although the Thunderbolts made 9 shots on goal, Brian Wilson challenged each puck successfully, shutting the other team out.

Brian Wilson stopped 28-of-28 shots to secure a shutout win. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.

The game marked a milestone for Craig McCabe, who played in his 100th professional hockey game.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Saturday, December 20 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center.







