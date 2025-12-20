Thunderbolts Shut out, 2-0, at Huntsville

Published on December 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville, Ala. - The Thunderbolts were again victimized by strong opposing goaltending and rotten offensive luck, as they were shut out 2-0 at Huntsville on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Saturday, December 20th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT.

The first period was nearly scoreless, with Kristian Stead making several strong stops to keep Huntsville off the board. The Havoc did manage to take a 1-0 lead in the period's final minute with a cross-crease pass and goal for Ben Schultheis. After a power play opportunity for Evansville went without a goal midway through the second period, the Havoc countered to make it 2-0 as Frank Trazzera scored with a shot that went off the post and into the net. Despite pulling Stead, the Thunderbolts were held scoreless down the stretch, 2-0 the final score. Stead did his best to keep Evansville in the game, stopping 28 of 30 shots. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet again on Friday, January 9th in Huntsville, with Huntsville leading the regular season series 2-1.

