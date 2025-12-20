Marksmen Name Claire Schmitt as 2025-26 Honorary Captain

Published on December 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that Fayetteville resident Claire Schmitt has been named the official honorary captain for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Schmitt, 8, an avid Marksmen fan and proud season ticket holder, knows when and how to support those around her, and understands how to tackle challenges with bravery, determination and grace - something that all great leaders understand.

"We are honored to name Claire our captain," Head Coach Kyle Sharkey said. "Strength and inspiration through adversity is every quality a captain should carry. Claire does just that and I am proud to have her leading the Marksmen family and organization."

Claire was recently diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare and terminal high-grade brainstem tumor that primarily affects young children.

"She (Claire) is a true fighter and brave in the face of adversity," Sharkey continued. "Just like a captain on the ice, she is a powerful reminder of showing courage when things are hard, lifting others up and reminding their team why they play their game in the first place. The captain's "C" on the jersey represents leadership, courage and heart - all of which are traits she possesses on this unimaginably difficult journey."

Before Friday night's game against Roanoke, Claire and her family were invited into the Marksmen locker room, where she was officially introduced to the team, and provided with her own custom jersey - decorated on the left chest with a big letter 'C' - a reminder of her continuous inspiration and perseverance throughout her battle.

To learn more about Claire's journey, or for information on how to support Claire, her brother Henry, and her parents Jordan and Cierra, please visit the link below:

https://gofund.me/0b2535917







SPHL Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.