Goldowski's Overtime Winner Completes Comeback

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem rallied after a poor first period to beat the Quad City Storm 3-2 in overtime to kick off Winter Wonderland Weekend.

The Mayhem came out flat. Both teams were feeling each other out for the first five minutes while the Storm started to gain an edge. After some offensive zone time for the Storm, Jake Goldowski tried to clear the puck but did not get all of it. The puck fluttered into the net for the Storm's early lead. Not much later Quad City would add an endurance goal on a good passing play that Leif Mattson tucked in. The Mayhem would find some life later in the period, hitting the post and sustaining good offensive zone time but could not quite break through going into the first intermission down 2 goals.

Head coach Dave Pszenyczny must have said something inspiring during the first intermission because the Mayhem turned the tables on Quad City. After being out shot 11-5 in the first, the Mayhem outshot the Storm 11-5 including some entertaining back and forth action at both ends. Macon drew a hooking call just before the five minute mark putting them on the power play. A little over a minute into the power play, Jake Goldowski shot a good low shot that created a juicy rebound in front that Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira buried, cutting the Storm's lead to one. From there the Mayhem controlled most of the play and created more quality chance opportunities. Despite the dominant, turn-around period, the Mayhem were still down by one after two.

The Mayhem came out with the same intensity creating some Grade-A chances including a flurry in front of the Storm's net that appeared like the puck had crossed the goal line but the goal light never came on and the officials were quick to wave it off three minutes into the period. The Mayhem continued their dominance even during a 4-on-4 opportunity. Later in the period, Macon again put a long shot on net that Bartuccio-Pereira won the race to and again buried the puck on the back of the net for the equalizer and his second of the game. Both teams would see chances but regulation would not be enough.

Overtime belongs to Bailey Brkin. He made a series of incredible saves, one after another, for the first three and a half minutes of the five minute overtime just to give his team a chance. Then, the Mayhem drew a late penalty giving Macon a little over a minute of power play time. Conor Witherspoon, Matteo Ybarra and Goldowski had an outstanding passing play that gave Goldowski an open net to complete the comeback 3-2 in overtime.

