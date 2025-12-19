Dawgs Add Pair of Rookies in Deloury, Benson

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that the team has signed two new rookies - defenseman Trey Deloury and forward/defenseman Jagger Benson. Deloury will wear number 90, while Benson will wear number 96 for the Dawgs.

Deloury joins the Dawgs in the midst of his rookie pro season with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, where the Andover, Massachusetts native has notched one goal, six assists, 45 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating. The six-foot-five defenseman also played four seasons of college hockey at Post University (NCAA-DIII), tallying four goals, 25 assists, and 82 penalty minutes in 91 career games. Deloury also served as team captain in his senior year at Post during the 2024-25 season. Prior to his collegiate career, Deloury played two years of junior hockey in the EHL with the Valley Jr. Warriors and the Connecticut RoughRiders.

Benson played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Plattsburgh State (NCAA-DIII), where he was a teammate of fellow Dawg Cory Doney. Benson suited up in 59 career NCAA games, tallying three goals, 11 assists, 29 penalty minutes, and a plus-12 rating while at SUNY-Plattsburgh. Benson started this season in training camp with the Quad City Storm, but didn't get the chance to make his pro debut. Prior to his professional or collegiate playing career, the Lynnfield, Massachusetts native played one year of junior hockey for the EHL's Worcester Jr. Railers, in addition to four seasons of USHS-Prep hockey at Maiden Catholic High and Tilton School.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, December 19, at 7:00 P.M. EST at the Crown Coliseum. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







