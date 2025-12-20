Marksmen Fall To Dawgs In Close Contest
Published on December 19, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 2-1 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night.
The opening frame saw the goaltenders steal the show, as neither team found the back of the net, where Roanoke outshot Fayetteville 8-5.
John Moncovich opened up the scoring 5:49 into the middle frame, wiring home a wrister, set up by Ryan Lieth and Graeme McCrory, putting the Marksmen up 1-0 on the power play. Marcus Fechko evened up the scoring at 7:47, potting home a one-time dish from Fabrice Bourgeois and Trey Deloury, making it 1-1. Chris Mott put Roanoke ahead at 13:42 with a spin-o-rama shot, set up by Ryan Reifler and Marcus Fechko, securing the 2-1 final.
Neither team found the back of the net, with Fayetteville amping up the pressure to outshoot the Dawgs 11-3.
Colby Muise stopped 16-of-18 in the Marksmen effort and Austyn Roudebush stopped 20-of-21 in the Dawgs win.
Fayetteville is back in action tomorrow night at home against the Knoxville Ice Bears, for Winter Wonderland Weekend featuring Frozen presented by Carolina Illumination. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. EST from the Crown Coliseum.
