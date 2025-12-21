Marksmen Bounce Back Against Ice Bears

Published on December 20, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-1 on Saturday night.

Blake Humphrey opened up the scoring, notching his first career goal 2:21 into the first period, set up by Blake Holmes and Tyler Love to put the Marksmen up 1-0. Late in the period, Matt Wiesner banged home a rebound set up by Kyler Head at 18:02, making it 2-0. John Moncovich capitalized on a turnover by Tyriq Outen, set up by Graeme McCrory at 19:20, making it 3-0 to close out the scoring in the period.

Neither team found the back of the net in the middle period, despite Knoxville taking control of the shot column, leading 14-5 in that regard.

Blake Tosto broke the goose egg for Knoxville at 19:21 in the final frame, set up by Tyler Williams and Carson Vance to close out the scoring for the 3-1 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 31-of-32 shots in the Marksmen win and Tyriq Outen stopped 13-of-16 in the Ice Bears effort.

Fayetteville hits the road to take on the Peoria Rivermen on Friday, Dec. 26. Puck drop from the Peoria Civic Center is set for 7:15 p.m. CST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Jan. 9 against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

