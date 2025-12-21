Devine's Hat Trick Lifts Rivermen to 4-1 Triumph in Evansville

Published on December 20, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

EVANSVILLE, IN - Garrett Devine recorded his second career hat trick, lifting the Peoria Rivermen (13-8-0) to a 4-1 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts (11-7-2) at the Ford Center on Saturday night. Besides Devine, Khaden Henry also scored for the Rivermen. Goaltender Jack Bostedt made 34 saves on 35 shots, earning his sixth win of the season.

The Rivermen will be back on home ice on December 26 for the first of three straight against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Carver Arena.

FIRST PERIOD

Evansville started the first period with pressure and back-to-back power plays. They were desperate to end a seven-period scoreless streak. Despite this, the Rivermen defense and goaltender Jack Bostedt held firm. After killing their second penalty, Peoria went on the attack. Cory Dennis led the rush up the middle, crossed right over the blue line, and dropped the puck to Garrett Devine, fresh from the penalty box. Devine fired a low, hard wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle. His shot beat Evans ville goalie Kristian Stead between the legs for Devine's seventh goal of the season, putting the Rivermen up 1-0. Peoria thought they had a power-play goal soon after, but it was waved off due to a quick whistle. Still, Peoria kept its lead into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

Like the first period, the Thunderbolts started the second period strong with several quality chances in front of the net. This time, they were able to bury as Derek Contessa fired a shot in from the left-wing circle to bring the game back up at 1-1 just over six minutes into the second period. Though being outshot, the Rivermen kept working and were able to take the lead back later in the frame. Khaden Henry stepped up over the line along the right-wing side and then cut to the goal on the rush. On his for ehand, he fired a wrist-shot short side high that beat Stead over the shoulder. Henry's goal gave Peoria the lead back 2-1 on his fourth tally in three games. Just over a minute later, while on the power-play, the Rivermen scored again as Devine was able to locate the puck in a scrum right in front of the net and bury the puck into the net for his second goal of the game.

THIRD PERIOD

Devine added on one more goal for his second hat trick in professional hockey as he curled into the slot after picking up the puck from a half-wall scrum and rifled a hard shot into the back of the net to record his first hat trick of the season to put the Rivermen up 4-1 and en route to their third consecutive victory.







