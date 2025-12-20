Game Preview: December 20 vs Huntsville

Published on December 20, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers return to the Hangar ice tonight for an exciting Star Wars-themed matchup against the Huntsville Havoc.

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- Members of the 501st Legion will be in attendance tonight to take pictures and mingle with fans.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting the Pensacola Mardi Gras foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #67 Tyrone Bronte's Star Wars Jersey. Tickets can be purchased above section 111 at the Coca-Cola Concierge.

- Fans can enter tonight's fan raffle at the Coca-Cola Concierge above section 111 for a chance to win a team-signed Star Wars Jersey.

- Fans can bid on game-worn jerseys from the game online now on DASH. Immediately after the game there will be a live jersey auction in sections 103 & 104.

- Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.







SPHL Stories from December 20, 2025

Game Preview: December 20 vs Huntsville - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.