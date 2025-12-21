Havoc Top Ice Flyers on Star Wars Night

Published on December 20, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Ice Flyers hosted Star Wars Night at the Hangar, squaring off against the Huntsville Havoc in what would prove to be a challenging battle. The Havoc came out flying and controlled much of the play through the opening period, testing the Ice Flyers' resolve early.

The first period belonged to Huntsville, with Connor Galloway finding the back of the net for the game's opening goal. The Havoc extended their lead shortly after, and the Ice Flyers headed into the first intermission down 2-0.

The second period saw a more evenly matched contest, with both teams battling hard but neither able to break through. The Havoc registered 7 shots on goal while the Ice Flyers generated 10 shots, but the scoreboard remained unchanged heading into the final frame.

The third period saw the Ice Flyers battle back, but it wouldn't be enough. Huntsville's Cole Reginato extended the lead to 3-0 early in the final frame. Tyler German finally put the Ice Flyers on the board later in the period, but the team couldn't find the momentum needed to complete the comeback. Huntsville's Giovanna Procopio added another goal shortly after, and Cole Reginato sealed the deal with an empty net goal to secure the victory for the Havoc. The Ice Flyers will look to regroup tomorrow as they take on the Macon Mayhem.

Fans can also bid on the autographed goal puck from tonight on DASH.

Scoring Summary

First Period

HSV 1, PEN 0

16:16 Connor Galloway - Trazzera, Fries

HSV 2, PEN 0

17:46 Nathan Berke - Erne

Shots on goal: HSV 13, PEN 15

Second Period

No scoring.

Shots on goal: HSV 7, PEN 10

Third Period

HSV 3, PEN 0

6:01 Cole Reginato - Galloway

HSV 3, PEN 1

14:17 Tyler German (8) - Rhodes, Sciarrino

HSV 4, PEN 1

17:30 Giovanni Procopio - Galloway, Fries

HSV 5, PEN 1

18:05 Cole Reginato - Unassisted

Shots on goal: HSV 9, PEN 13

Total shots on goal: HSV 29, PEN 38







SPHL Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.