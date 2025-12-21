Magic Runs out as Quad City Takes Down Macon

Published on December 20, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - It was too little, too late for the Mayhem as the Quad City Storm won a very physical 4-2 game.

The intensity had risen another level from Friday. Both teams came out ready to play with some quick chances and early physicality. Macon drew an early tripping penalty to send them to the power play that generated some great chances but could not prevail. The physicality continued with Max Messier dropping the gloves with Quad City's Divyne Apollon. Messier left for the locker room shortly after and did not return for the rest of the period. Each team continued their physical pursuit that led to chances for both teams. Both goaltenders came to play. Josh Boyko provided a perfect frame stopping all 10 shots faced to keep the game tied at zero after the first period.

The Mayhem came out with good energy in the second that could possibly have be due to Messier coming back to play. After a couple chances, Quad City took over by dictating play. 7:34 into the second, Quad City's Tommy Tsicos saw a pin-point slapshot find the top corner for the first goal of the game. Just 30 seconds later, Devin Sanders sniped one past Boyko for a quick 2-0 lead. The physicality continued with scrums and exchanges between the teams. Matteo Ybarra was called for holding after tackling a Storm player that led to a Jesper Tarkianen goal, growing the Storm's lead to 3-0. 13 seconds later, captain Alex Cohen found himself in the slot and put a pretty shot into the far corner to put the Mayhem on the board in his first game back after being called up to the ECHL. This was followed by a scrum that saw Messier and Quad City's Jack MacDonald receive 10 minute misconducts for unsportsmanlike conduct for obscene language. The Mayhem would go on the power play late but could not generate many chances. After the horn, both teams would meet at center ice for another scrum before heading to the locker room with both teams receiving penalties that would start at the beginning of the third period. The Storm led 3-1 after two periods.

Quad City would start the period on a power play that saw some chances, but Macon did a good job to kill the penalty off. Justin Kelley would be called for high sticking not long after the penalty which the Mayhem would kill off as well. 9 seconds later, the Mayhem again would be called for a penalty, this time Michael Krupinski for slashing. The Mayhem essentially were short handed the entire first half of the third period which they did a good job to kill off. The physical theme of the game continued while a lull happened until Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira found the back of the net giving the Mayhem some late period life. Unfortunately, the Mayhem could not generate much offense and the Storm would add the dagger with an empty net goal to secure the 4-2 win.

The Mayhem take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the next Salute to Service game tomorrow, Sunday, December 21st at 3:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.