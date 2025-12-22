Penalties Plague Macon in Loss to Pensacola

(MACON, Ga.) - Special teams proved to be the Achilles heel for Macon as they dropped an entertaining 5-4 loss against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Salute to Service night.

Both teams came out looking to feel each other out with Pensacola having an extra step for the first half of the period. Pensacola had more chances but could not seem to get pucks on net, sailing them high and wide. Josh Boyko made a couple key saves to allow the Mayhem to find their legs leading to a power play with 8:44 left. Hayden Ford got the puck at the point in the dying seconds of the power play and threw one on net that Conor Witherspoon made an incredible tip past Logan Flodell for the first goal of the game. This sparked both teams to have more urgency to create chances, Pensacola off the rush and Macon with strong net front presences. Both goalies held their ground headed into the intermission with the Mayhem up one.

The second was all Ice Flyers, out shooting the Mayhem 15-4. Most of the period was spent in Macon's defensive zone. Pensacola finally broke through with a seeing eye shot from outside the circle by Amedeo Mastrangeli. Later, Connor May would be called for cross checking. On the ensuing powerplay, Macon failed to clear the puck and Dawson Sciarrino took advantage to take the lead for Pensacola. Not much later, Michael Krupinski would be called for holding putting the Ice Flyers back on the power play. Macon technically killed the penalty but a couple seconds after the penalty ended, Sam Rhodes added an insurance goal. The Mayhem did hit a post and had some minor chances late but could not get much going overall in the period.

The Mayhem could not have started the third any better with 2 goals in the first 3 minutes. The first came from Matteo Ybarra just 38 seconds in, sending one that may have been deflected but found life nevertheless. Just over 2 minutes later, Michael Herrera tucked one home off a rebound to tie the game at 3. The Mayhem continued their explosive play throughout the period outshooting Pensacola 18 to 8. However, after a Parker Allison interference call and a too many men call, the Mayhem found themselves in a 5-on-3 situation. Just as Allison was released from the box, Zack Jones had a nice shot through a screen for a goal that gave Pensacola the lead and killed the rest of the too many men penalty. This only fuelled that Mayhem more. They were aggressive, winning battles and races that led to chances including a penalty shot taken by Jake Goldowski who could not beat Logan Flodell. A late, not smart interference penalty by Ybarra led to another power play goal for Pensacola, their third on the night. The Macon Mayhem do not quit. 30 seconds later Even Beers found himself alone with the puck off a rebound and got just enough to flutter one in to bring the Mayhem within 1 goal with about 2:30 left. Unfortunately for Macon, it was not quite enough as the Pensacola Ice Flyers were able to escape with a 5-4 win.

