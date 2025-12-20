Cohen Returns as Mayhem Make Series of Moves

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that forward Alex Cohen has been returned to the team by the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

Additionally, defenseman Caleb Huffman has been signed to a standard player contract following the expiration of his professional contract, and forward Drew Welsch has been placed on waivers.

Cohen was called up by Orlando on Tuesday, and suited up for one game with the team on Wednesday night in Jacksonville. He is anticipated to draw back into the lineup tonight against the Quad City Storm.

Huffman recorded one assist through his five-game tryout, but has been a steady presence defensively for the Mayhem since rejoining the lineup at the beginning of December. The Mayhem are 4-0-1 in games with Huffman in the lineup this season.

The Mayhem square off against Quad City again tonight for Winter Wonderland - Frozen Edition at 6 p.m.







