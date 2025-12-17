Dan Winslow Comes out of Retirement to Join Mayhem

Published on December 16, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward Dan Winslow is coming out of retirement to join the team ahead of their weekend series against Quad City and Pensacola.

Winslow, 28, from Fairfield, Conn., led the Mayhem in assists last year with 22, and was one point shy of the team lead in both points and goals (12-22-34). He suited up in all 56 games for the Mayhem last season, one of only two players to do so.

His 103 games played in a Mayhem uniform is good for 13th all-time in Mayhem franchise history. His 41 assists and 54 points are 11th and 13th in franchise history, respectively.

Winslow and the rest of the Mayhem return home for Winter Wonderland - Elf Edition against the Quad City Storm on Friday, December 19th at 7:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







