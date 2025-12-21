Ice Bears Can't Get Bounces in 3-1 Loss on the Road

Published on December 20, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville fell behind in the first and couldn't get the bounces to go their way over the final two periods as the Ice Bears dropped a 3-1 decision on the road against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Crown Coliseum Saturday night.

Blake Tosto scored for Knoxville, which settles for a weekend split after defeating Birmingham on Friday.

Blake Humphrey scored from a sharp angle behind the goal line with a shot that bounced in off the back of Tyriq Outen at 2:21 of the first.

Fayetteville struck twice late in the period to take a three-goal lead into the first intermission. Matt Wiesner scored off a rebound in front at 18:02 and John Moncovich cashed in on an open net after Outen caught an edge outside of the crease.

Knoxville generated a handful of chances in the second period, but couldn't cut into the deficit before the second break. Andrew Kurapov missed out on a backdoor opportunity when he lost his footing, Tyler Williams had a shot blocked from the right circle with Mason Beaupit out of his crease and Carson Vance's blast from the blue line was redirected wide. Beaupit made 31 saves for Fayetteville. Outen stopped 13 shots for the Ice Bears.

Tosto finished off a backdoor tap-in when Williams carried the puck up the left wing behind the net before slipping it back behind Beaupit to Tosto on the opposite post for Tosto's sixth of the year with 39 seconds left in the game.

The Ice Bears appeared to get on the scoresheet midway through the second when Jason Brancheau poked the puck in on a net-mouth scramble, but the goal was disallowed and the score remained 3-0.

Knoxville will return home to face Roanoke the day after Christmas. Fayetteville visits Peoria next Friday.







